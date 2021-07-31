South Kashmir youth secures All India Rank 2 in IES exams; congratulations pour in

A youth from South Kashmir’s Kulgam has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by securing All India Rank 2 in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) 2020.

Tanveer Ahmad Khan qualified the Indian Economic Services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and acquired 2nd rank nationally.

The youth from Kund Nageenpora is the first one from Jammu and Kashmir to have the distinction of qualifying the examination.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha congratulated Tanveer and said the youth in J&K were “inherently capable”.

“Congratulations to Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Nigeenpora Kund, Kulgam for getting AIR-2 in Indian Economic Service(IES)2020.I have always believed that the youth of J&K are inherently capable & full of potential.His feat will inspire &motivate our youngsters.I wish him a bright career,” the LG tweeted.

UPSC Friday released the results of the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020.

The exams were held from 16th to 18th October, 2020 followed by interviews for personality test in April and July, 2021. As per the results, 15 candidates have been selected for economic service and 50 for statistical service.

Esha Swaroop topped the IES list followed by Tanveer.

Tanveer, as per reports, studied at a local primary school, and later studied at Degree College Baramulla. He also completed his Masters in Economics in 2018 from University of Kashmir.