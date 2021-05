Srinagar: A 24-year-old youth died mysteriously in Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the youth identified as Aadil Siddique Sofi (24) son of Mohammad Sidiq Sofi, a resident of Dooru Shahabad died mysteriously during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) time.

He said Aadil complained of severe stomach ache, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (KNO)