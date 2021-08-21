South Kashmir: Three JeM militants killed in gunfight in upper reaches of Tral

Srinagar: Three militant of Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an encounter in the forests of Nagbaeran area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

“Tral Encounter Update: 03 unidentified terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” J&K police tweeted on its official handle.

A senior police officer said three militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained even as search operation is on in the area.

He said that slain belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Pertinently this is second encounter in Awantipora Police district in last two days and on Friday two militants of HM were killed in Khrew Pampore.