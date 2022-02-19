Srinagar: Anger has swept across Kashmir after a robber chopped off a woman’s finger and ear lobes to snatch her gold ornaments at Agroo village in Kulgam district.

INB NEWS reported that the woman was in her Paddy field when a robber pounced on her. She fell unconscious. Later the robber cut her middle finger. and ear lobes and decamped with gold rings, police said.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital. Later doctors referred her to GMC Anantnag for special treatment.

Meanwhile, police officials on reaching the spot have started an investigation into the matter.