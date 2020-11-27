South Kashmir girl battling for life after alleged rape succumbs

A girl from south Kashmir, who was kidnapped and allegedly raped in the last week of October by two youth to the extent that she required hospitalisation, has succumbed on Friday evening in a hospital in Srinagar .

The victim was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura. Local news agency KNT quoting a doctor at SKIMS reported that the girl succumbed to her injuries.

The doctor, as per KNT, said the body has been handed over to family for last rites.

The incident had sparked massive protest while people had demanded stringent punishment for those who were responsible for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the girl.

The incident had occurred in Akhal village of Kulgam district and the victim was the resident of Poniwah hamlet of the same district.

As per the report, the victim, a resident of Poniwah village had gone to Akhal hamlet, had gone to attend a wedding ceremony that took place in the house of Sabzar Parray. Two youth from Ashmuji village kidnapped and raped her in a dense orchard. The girl was found in semi-unconscious state and was shifted to local hospital where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

The police had identified the accused as Adil Dar and Wasim Dar. The accused had arrived in the village as guests. The girl was battling for life while the accused had been taken into custody.

A police officer while divulging information about the incident had told the agency that Police Station Devsar received a written complaint for assistance from complainant that his sister had been kidnapped by two persons, Aadil Ahmad Dar and Waseem Rehman Dar, both residents of Ashmuji Kulgam from Akhal.

In the meantime the victim girl was brought by her cousin brother to police Station Devsar in unconscious state and injured condition, the report added. The girl was instantly taken to hospital for treatment and medical examination.

“Taking cognizance of the incident a team headed by SHO Devsar under the supervision of DSP Headquarter’s Kulgam was constituted to nab the accused. Utilizing all available means, with strenuous efforts specific information was generated by the investigating team which led to arrest of accused within three hours after complaint was received.”

“Regarding the incident, case vide FIR number 116/2020 U/S 341, 366, 376/511, 354, 323 had been registered in Police Station Devsar.” (KNT)