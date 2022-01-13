Srinagar: Top Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohommad militant and a cop were killed while five others including three army men were injured in a fierce encounter in the Sehpura area of Kulgam district.

“Killed JeM terrorist identified as Babar Bhai of Pakistan. He was active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades recovered,” Kashmir police tweeted.

Colonel Emron Musavi, defence spokesman at Srinagar, said a joint operation was launched after security forces received HUMINT (human intelligence) about the presence of militants in the general area of Sehpura, Kulgam.

“Suspect houses were cordoned. As the security forces were carrying out house-to-house searches, a terrorist opened fire with AK and lobbed a grenade. Since civilians were inside the house, the security forces exercised restraint. Forces first decided to evacuate the civilians. In the process, police constable Rohit received fatal wounds. Three soldiers and two civilians were injured,” he said.

Colonel Musavi said the injured including the civilians, were evacuated to 92 base hospital. “One of the civilians was evacuated by Army helicopter. All the injured are stable,” he said.

He said in a subsequent surgical operation, an unidentified terrorist, most probably a Pakistani was killed. “War-like stores were recovered from the encounter site,” he said.