South Kashmir: 36 students test COVID positive in Kulgam school

Kulgam: At least 36 students and a 60-year-old male, who is a parent of one among the students, were tested COVID-19 positive at Noori Public School in Khull area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) DH Pora Dr. Shugufta Salam said that “37 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected from this school including primary contact of student in mass/random sampling, testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time.”

She said 390 were tested while 37 among them were declared as positive for COVID-19.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected students have been advised to self-isolate, quarantine themselves

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kulgam, Mohammed Ashraf Rather told KNO that school will remain closed for week due to surge in COVID-19 postive cases. (KNO)