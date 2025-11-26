South Africa beats India by 408 runs to complete series sweep

New Delhi : A dominant South Africa trounced by India by 408 runs in the second and final Test in Guwahati to complete a thumping 2-0 series sweep.

Chasing a target of 549 runs, India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings on Day 5.

Ravindra Jadeja offered the sole resistance with an entertaining 54 but no other Indian batter went past the 20-run mark.

This is South Africa’s first series win in India after a long wait of 25 years.

Simon Harmer snared three India wickets in the morning session to put South Africa high in the saddle on Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati.

Skipper Rishabh Pant failed to survive the vagaries of a typical fifth day track as off-spinner Simon Harmer once again turned into India’s nightmare, extracting turn and vicious bounce, to put South Africa on the cusp of victory in the second Test and a series clean sweep after 25 years.

The target of 549 was never in equation, but the manner in which India struggled their way to 90 for 5 at tea signaled that Harmer (4/23 in 19 overs) was more at ease on this track than Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were through the two innings.

The Barsapara strip was one of the best Indian tracks provided in recent times, where batters with proper technique and application were able to score, as the pacers who knew their lengths excelled and spinners with guile ruled the roost.