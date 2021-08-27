‘SOUNDSTORM 2021’: Saudi Arabia’s biggest party and music festival in December

Saudi Arabia is organising one of the biggest parties and music festivals in the world in recent history by the end of 2021.

MDLBEAST, which describes itself as a “global entertainment and new media platform with music culture at the core”, is organising ‘SOUNDSTORM’ festival in Riyadh from December 16-19, 2021

In 2019 too, the company had organised a similar music festival for Saudi Arabia which saw the likes of international music sensations David Guetta, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, J Balvin, and Rick Ross, take the stage along with local and regional DJs among them COSMICAT, Dish Dash, Don Edwardo.

The festival’s first edition brought together more than 400,000 attendees and 80 international, regional and local artists across six stages.

The tickets for the 2021 edition have gone on sale for Soundstorm’s 2021 return from Friday August 27.

“We are going all out, and we’re not holding back one bit,” Talal Albahiti, COO and head of talent booking and events for MDLBEAST was quoted saying by Arab News.

“We’re proud of getting into the Guinness Book of Records for achievements like ‘the world’s largest stage,’ but — more importantly — the people that came to that show are still talking about it today.

“In 2021, Soundstorm is going to be even bigger — in size, the number of stages, and the profiles of the artists. What we’re doing is something new for Saudi Arabia. We are thrilled to show both the region and the world what we can do,” he said.