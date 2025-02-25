SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: Srinagar Heritage Festival ”Soun Meeraas” an initiative of District Administration Srinagar aimed to celebrate Srinagar’s rich cultural heritage begins here today to highlight local tradition, culture, heritage and art, through live exhibitions and demonstrations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat launched the first leg of the mega event with Painting and Calligraphy competition at Jhelum River Front showcasing culture, heritage and tradition of Kashmir Valley.

The Srinagar Heritage Festival that commenced from today shall continue till February 28 has been organized by District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to preserve the essence of Kashmir’s heritage, cultural legacy and traditional practices for future generations.

Speaking about the event, the DC Srinagar maintained that the Srinagar Heritage Festival “Soun Meeraas” is set to become a vibrant event, offering varied activities, Live Exhibitions of Traditional Markets and Winter Preparations, besides showcase Traditional Attire March, Painting Contests, Shikara Events, Folktales, Cultural performances, Demonstrations through Jhankies etc to provide a vibrant stage to present generation to learn about cultural background and develop a strong sense of belonging within their community.

DC added that during the Srinagar Heritage Festival events will be held at Jhelum RiverFront, Poloview, Dal Lake and at Kashmir Haat (Numaish Gah).

DC hoped that the event will provide a memorable experience for participants and visitors as well, besides building a strong sense of identity, fostering community cohesion and promoting understanding and respect for diversity. DC has called out for maximum participation from all sections of the society.