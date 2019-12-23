Lead Stories
Sorry state of affairs:From teachers to clerks!
Srinagar, Dec 22: Imagine the fate of students when teachers become clerks!
This is not a fairy tale but reality in Kashmir. Despite government orders, teachers continue to occupy clerical posts in the valley.
Last year, government had ordered detachment of all the teaching staff from clerical posts. However, the order has been flouted with impunity with teachers continuing to occupy clerical posts.
“Around 6000 teachers in School Education Department are holding clerical posts,” an official of School Education Department said.
This is despite the fact that there is a huge shortage of teachers in schools and other educational institutions. “The government is not transferring teachers to their respective posts,” he said.
President, All Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Departments Clerical Staff Association, Jeelani Nayak said administration had issued an order last year to detach all the teaching staff from the non-teaching jobs.
“The government order however is confined to papers. Nothing has been done to implement the order,” he said.
Nayak noted that the non-teaching staff, who are trained for clerical assignments, are not promoted because the space has been occupied by the teaching staff.
“Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting was held in September last year to promote Class IV staff. It was only after the intervention of Chief Secretary and Commissioner Secretary, Education that DPCs meeting was held but no formal orders have been issued till date,” he said.
Nayak requested Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to intervene into the matter and issue necessary instructions to the authorities for promotional order of non-teaching staff.
Repeated attempts to contact Director School Education Younis Malik did not yield results as he did not take calls.
Kashmir tops Google’s list of most searched domestic vacation destination
Srinagar, Dec 22: Notwithstanding the dearth of tourists visiting it, Kashmir has topped the list of most-searched vacation destinations in India on Google’s ‘Year in Search’ list 2019.
Wiling to quench their thirst for the #wanderlust, globetrotters in India have searched’ Kashmir’ as a destination to travel maximum times compared to other tourists destinations.
As per the Google’s ‘Year in Search’ list 2019 Kashmir, Kashmiri, Shillong and Munnar have been the top three most-searched vacation destinations in India. The other destinations which the backpackers have wished to visit include Auli, Spiti Valley, Cherrapunji, Kotagiri, Kinnaur, Tirthan Valley and New Delhi.
The calculation by the Google Trends is made on the basis of a graph that shows a relative frequency of any search term over time on a scale of zero to 100. Hundred represents the highest level.
Kashmir, this year witnessed lowest flow of tourists as the entire valley was hit by uncertainty after abrogation of article 370.
Data reveal, Kashmir has witnessed a decline of 87% in tourists flow compared to the 2.49 lakh domestic tourists received by the valley in the same period. The foreign arrivals have seen a decline of more than 81 per cent. In November, as many as 10,946 domestic and 1,140 foreign tourists visited the valley.
Pertinently, Kashmir in initial two months post abrogation of article 370 has been the most searched word on internet.
As per Google Trends, this year in August, internet users searched for “Kashmir” more than ever before. Prior to that the word “Kashmir” was mostly searched on Google in February, when a suicide bomber killed at least 49 forces personnel in Awantipora.
Google searches for “Kashmir Property”, “Kashmir land” and “Kashmir flats” have spiked from nearly zero to their highest level after August5
Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, president of Kashmir Tourism Alliance (KTA) said the tourist mostly enquire about Kashmir packages during winter season.
“Even if some won’t come here, but a lot of people would confirm about rate of packages. During winter season, Gulmarg would witness 95 per cent booking as the destination is highly adventurous for sports lovers. But since August 5, the tourism industry has been in doldrums. We are currently not getting tourists from South-East Asia,” he said.
CAA, NRC has nothing to do with Muslims: PM Modi
New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to assuage concerns of Muslims over the amended citizenship law and the NRC, saying both have nothing to do with Indian citizens and slammed his rivals for “inciting” people and trying to divide the country in their bid to target him.
Putting up a strong defence of the contentious law, he said at a rally in the national capital that it is about giving rights to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries and does not snatch anybody’s rights.
Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties like the Congress, AAP, TMC and the Left over their protests against the law, he said India had an opportunity to expose Pakistan over its discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to their politics.
Modi devoted a considerable part of his nearly 100-minute speech, which he started with the slogan of ‘vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta’ (Unity in diversity is India’s speciality) , to allay concerns of Muslims and said they should look at his “track record” and not listen to “tape record” of his rivals.
He cited his development schemes like giving LPG cylinders to the poor and health insurance scheme to assert that it has never mattered to his government whether people go to temple or mosque.
“The citizenship law or the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims. They have nothing to worry,” he said, accusing the Congress, its allies and “urban naxals” of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.
The citizenship law, he added, has in fact nothing to do Indian citizens.
In a clear justification of having a nationwide National Register of Citizens, he said infiltrators never “reveal” themselves unlike refugees who never “hide” their identities.
He dared his rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work and alleged that they have resorted to dividing the country through their “vote bank politics, lies and rumours” after being unable to challenge him politically.
Modi said lies were being spread about the NRC and asserted that the previous Congress governments had mooted it.
His government has not discussed it so far either in Parliament or in Cabinet, he added.
Speaking strongly against violence during the recent protests against CAA, he attacked the opposition for not making any appeal for peace and said their “silence” showed their indirect support to vandalism targeting school buses and trains.
Praising police forces, which have faced criticism from some quarters for allegedly using excessive force against students and protestors in a few places, the prime minister said they have always come to people’s help and noted that over 33,000 of them have sacrificed their lives in duty since independence.
Several protesters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam have died in alleged police firing.
Modi asked his rivals to burn his effigy and thrash it with shoes if they wish so, but they should not target assets and properties of others.
He quoted comments of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in support of giving citizenship rights to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries to assert that the BJP-led NDA government has done what was promised by the opposition party when it was in power, but was never done due to vote bank politics.
He made a reference to a speech of Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who is also West Bengal chief minister, in Parliament against infiltration into the state and attacked her for “changing” her stand due to “vote bank politics”.
“These leaders changed their stand and all their love and sympathy for these refugees vanished,” he sad.
Modi also spoke about the “support” he had received from Muslim countries and the highest civilian honour bestowed on him by many of them to assert that it has “scared” the Congress and its friends.
“They are worried if Muslims across the world support me so much, then how long they can frighten Indian Muslims (against me),” he said, while accusing his rivals of running a campaign against him.
Modi said everything is being done to remove him by his rivals, adding that efforts have been made for over 20 years to target him but these never succeeded.
Highway shut, 8000 vehicles stranded
Srinagar, Dec 22: Over 8000 vehicles were stranded in Kashmir as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained closed for the second day on Sunday after landslides blocked the road, officials said.
The highway was closed on Saturday afternoon after a massive landslide hit the road at Digdoll in Ramban.
“It is a big landslide and will take two to three days to clear the road. The highway will open either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning,” Superintendent of Police Traffic (rural), Muzaffar Shah said.
Earlier the highway had opened for a few hours on Saturday morning, a day after authorities closed it owing to landslides. On Friday, the upper reaches of the valley as well as capital Srinagar had received light snowfall.
The traffic police officer said that thousands of vehicles were stranded on the highway from the Kashmir side.
“More than 8000 trucks and small goods vehicles are stranded on our side. There are no passenger vehicles,” Shah said.
On December 17, the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed for a major part of the day after landslides hit the road at Ramban. Light motor vehicles were allowed to move in the evening after the landslides were cleared.
The highway had remained closed for four days till December 15 after western disturbances brought rain and snow to the valley from December 11 to 14. Those moving from Jammu to Srinagar had said that the condition of the road was bad and slippery.
“After every wet spell, the water seeps into the mountains causing landslides,” said Shah.
Earlier dry weather had prompted fog across the plains of the valley causing low visibility and leading to cancellation of all flights for seven days at a stretch at the Srinagar Airport from December 7 to 13. The flights started operating after visibility improved on December 14 but airfares have shown a steep rise.
Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said that the weather for the next 7 days will remain dry. “There is no prediction of any wet weather system for the next one week,” he said.
The 40-day intense winter period – Chillai Kalan – began in Kashmir valley on Saturday even as the winter has prolonged this season after five spells of snowfall and rains already since November 6.
The minimum night temperature in Srinagar improved to settle at 1.2 degree Celsius which remained below zero for many days while the maximum day temperature was 8 degree Celsius.
“It was minus 7.6 degrees at Gulmarg on Saturday night and minus 6.8 degrees at Pahalgam. The coldest place of the Himalayan region was Drass at minus 21.6 degrees while it was minus 9.9 at Leh,” said an official of MeT.
From November 6-8, Kashmir received the season’s first heavy snowfall which had affected life across the valley and disrupted air and road traffic. Then more rains and snowfall followed on November 14 and 21, bringing down the temperatures and closing the main highways.