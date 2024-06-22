Sopore man’s body fished out from Jhelum

Sopore, Jun 21: The body of a man, who jumped into river Jhelum at Jamia area of Sopore in Baramulla district on 17th June, was retrieved on Friday.

He was identified as Mohammed Amin Ahanger of Batpora Sopore, who jumped into the river Jhelum and was retrieved after five days near Khushal Matoo locality.

An official said that as soon as he jumped into river Jhelum on Eid day, a rescue operation was launched by SDRF, Police, and locals.

The body of Ahanger, who was a driver by profession, was retrieved this afternoon, he added.

The body will be handed over to the family after completing all the legal and medical formalities, the official further added.