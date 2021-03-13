Sopore college students protest against Kashmir University

Srinagar: Students of the Government Degree College, Sopore staged a protest on Saturday against the Kashmir University (KU) order to hold a re-examination of the Sericulture subject.

The protestors were demanding that the KU authorities should either rollback the order or give students an option whether or not to appear in the re-examination.

“Our examination of sericulture for 2017 batch was held on February 5, 2021, but now approximately one and a half months later, Kashmir University announced re-examination of the said subject. The KU authorities are saying that the paper was out of the syllabus due to which they are holding a re-examination of the subject. They are also holding reexamination of Probability and Statistic,” said a student after staging a protest at the Press Enclave.

The protestors also shouted slogans against the KU authorities and said the order had been issued ‘too late’ and it was affecting the students that had to appear in entrance exams outside Jammu and Kashmir.

“The KU authorities are saying that some students only demanded reexamination but what took them so long to issue new dates? It should have been issued soon after the exams but it was issued too late. Now, the reexamination has been scheduled for March 16 and it comes at a time when students are about to appear in entrance exams outside J&K. If the KU authorities cannot revoke the order, they should give us an option whether or not to appear for reexamination,” a protestor said.