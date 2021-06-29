‘SOP violations surge in Kashmir’: Doctors warn of early third wave as people throw COVID norms to wind

Srinagar: Doctors have warned of an early third wave as people have started violating the COVID safety norms in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported a significant drop in COVID -19 cases in the last few weeks. Nearly 400 cases are being reported in the union territory on an average daily.

However, violation of COVID appropriate behavior is being reported across the valley after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Data available with The Kashmir Monitor reveal that 46991 people have been fined for violating COVID -19 SOPs and 59 have been arrested during the last two weeks in the valley.

A fine of Rs 70,49,980 has been recovered from the violators and 24 FIRs have been lodged during the period.

From not wearing facemasks to violating social gathering norms, police have used different sections of the law against the violators.

Since the outbreak of the second wave, J&K police took it upon themselves to implement COVID-19 guidelines. A slew of measures including restrictions under section 144 CrPC has been put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

A police official told The Kashmir Monitor that mostly not wearing facemasks were common SOP violations.

“Some people gather without maintaining required distance and at times vehicles are seized for passing through the restricted area. It is high time that the guidelines are adhered to,” he said.

Doctors too have cautioned about possible early third wave if guidelines are not followed and jabs are not taken.

“It takes two years for a pandemic to settle down, which means COVID is like to remain till September 2022. Cases are fewer as of now, but we have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior. Right now, the use of masks is most important and so is limiting people in closed spaces despite having vaccinated,” said Dr. Aijaz Nabi Koul, head department of Infectious Diseases, SKIMS.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole has also emphasized making fool-proof preparations to combat the predicted third wave of COVID-19.

Earlier in May, the Union Territory administration constituted a 10-member panel for formulating a strategy to combat a possible ‘third wave’.