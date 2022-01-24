If Papa David Warner can do it, can his three princesses be far behind?

After Warner pulled off Allu Arjun’s signature step in `Pushpa’, his daughters tried Rashmika Mandanna hook steps from Saami Saami song.

In the video, Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner dressed in their bathing suits could be seen dancing to Saami Saami song.

The cricketer shared the video with the caption, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1.”

Allu Arjun took was quick to react. “Sooo cuteee,” he said.

Warner replied: “@alluarjunonline they love the song soo much.”

Last week Warner pulled off Allu Arjun’s signature step in the viral video.

He can be seen replicating Allu Arjun’s hook steps in the Srivalli song. Wearing a printed shirt and black trousers, Warner can be seen rubbing his shades on his shirt and doing Allu Arjun steps including the chappal slipping one.

“Pushpa what’s next?” Warner captioned the video.

The video has notched over 1.3 million likes. Thousands of people have commented on the video. Even Allu Arjun could not resist but to post emojis.

Earlier, he posted two videos of Allu Arjun songs on which his face was digitally superimposed.

“Should I try one of the dance moves from #pushpa ?? #dance #india… Make sure you go and see this caption this!! #actor #who #lovethis,” he said.

Allu Arjun starrer is breaking records at the box office. After grand success, the Tollywood movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. Its Hindi dubbed version has left fans in awe of the movie and its actors.