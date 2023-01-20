In a new update through Google Play’s Beta Program, WhatsApp is going to let beta users send photos in their original quality soon. The update is still currently under development, but it’s planned to be released in a future update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, reports WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo posted a screenshot (above) to showcase what the new update would look like. WhatsApp plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header—which will enable users to configure the quality of any photo. Selecting the icon will let users select an option to send photos in their original quality.

The popular messaging platform is rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.