Sonu Nigam’s Srinagar Concert Will Boost Tourism and Local Artistes: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Srinagar would give a major fillip to the Union Territory’s tourism sector and provide a valuable platform for local artistes to showcase their talent before a wider audience.

The Lieutenant Governor’s remarks came as the city geared up for the high-profile concert, expected to draw large crowds and highlight Kashmir’s growing appeal as a cultural and tourist hub, with less than 20 hours left for the event to begin.

Sinha praised NDTV Good Times for hosting a star-studded concert in Srinagar featuring Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, calling it a major boost for local artistes and the Union Territory’s thriving tourism sector.

Speaking to NDTV in Srinagar, the LG Sinha as per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC said, “I would like to thank NDTV that Sonu Nigam jaisey kalakaar Srinagar aa rahe hain. Sthanik kalakaaron ko NDTV ne avsar diya hai. Inki charcha poori valley mein hai, aur mujhe lagta hai bohot saare log is karyakram ko dekhne aur sunne aayenge.”

Highlighting the rise in tourist inflow, Sinha said, “A lot of tourists, both domestic and international, have been visiting Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. The number of tourists coming from abroad increased after the G20 Summit.”

He added that more than two crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir annually over the past three to four years, describing it as a reflection of growing confidence and a message to the world that “Kashmir is a safe place for tourists.”

Commenting on the Amarnath Yatra and recent challenges, the LG said, “Despite the terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent natural issues like landslides, the tourism sector revived strongly later. I hope your concert will further boost tourism.”

Sinha also acknowledged the contribution of Bollywood and local talent in promoting Kashmir’s cultural identity. “The local artistes are very talented. I hope they get opportunities and platforms to showcase their skills to the world,” he said.

While the Lieutenant Governor mentioned he would be unable to attend the Sonu Nigam concert due to Chhath Puja, he confirmed his participation in another NDTV Good Times event ‘Harmony by the Ganga’ featuring A.R. Rahman scheduled in Varanasi on November 14. (KNC)