`Songs of Paradise’: Abhay Sopori & ‘Dil Tsooran’ sensation

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Santoor maestro Abhay Sopori’s social media timeline has not stopped buzzing since the `Dil Tsooran’ song from `Songs of Paradise’ went viral. From reels to lip synching, the song recreation by the masses has hit the right chord that Abhay was aiming for.

“It is the biggest tribute to our Kashmir art and music,” Abhay told The Kashmir Monitor as he prepares for his riyaz (rehearsal) on his santoor.

Streaming on Prime Video, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is not only an ode to Raj Begum’s inspiring music but also a tribute to Kashmiri art, which has retained its original flavor despite the onslaught of modernity.

It was with this motive that Abhay agreed to do music without altering the basic tone and texture of the Kashmir art form.

“When we started this project, we aimed to promote Kashmir music. Since the young generation has different tastes and it has therefore become difficult for us. Then we thought that since we are not doing it for commercial gains only, we want to promote our own music. Therefore, it was decided to use music as it is. Thankfully, our decision was right and today it is being liked by everyone,” said Abhay.

What stands out from this project is that Kashmir got a new original voice, which was somehow hidden from the public. Masrat Un Nissa has recreated magic with her voice for `Dil Tsooran’.

“I have known Masrat since she was a kid. It happened when her brother sang for my late father, Pt Bhajan Sopori’s composition `Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’. During our programme in Budgam, I asked him if his sister is also singing. We asked her to sing a Naat-e-Sharif for us. Since then, she has been associated with us. But this is Masrat’s first big break. I will not mince words, she is the next level original voice of Kashmir,” he said.

In fact, Abhay had waited for two years for this project. “It was two years back, when we sat down to compose music. And now it has hit the right target. We used the same songs that had featured on Radio Kashmir before. We just rearranged some music, some tidbits for our audience. And the result is before you,” he said.

This is Abhay’s second big OTT project in the last four years. Earlier, Abhay Rustom Sopori composed music for Sudhir Mishra’s web series `Tanaav’.

Abhay recorded a Kashmiri Chakri for the series. He composed a famous song in the voice of Gulzar Ganai. He also composed a Hindi song, and it is also making the right noises.