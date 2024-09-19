Sonamarg abuzz with activities under SVEEP

SONAMARG, SEPTEMBER 19: Across the picturesque tranquil Sonamarg meadows, known for its stunning snow-capped peaks and serene landscapes, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative transformed the golden meadows into a stage for a variety of events aimed at encouraging voter participation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The day was marked by horse rallies, snow bike races, and musical performances, all of which captivated the local population, underscoring the importance of democratic participation.

A horse rally kicked off by the General Election Observer for district Ganderbal, R. Lakshmanan in presence of District Police Observer, Bipin Shankarrao; District Election Officer, Shyambir; CEO SDA, Dy DEO, RO Kangan Assembly Constituency and other officials, paraded across the scenic backdrop, symbolizing the unity and collective strength required to ensure maximum voter turnout, with message of urging residents to exercise their right to vote.

Amid the physical rush of rallies, the day also resonated with soulful musical performances and skits. Local artists and new voters enthusiastically performing on election-centric themes, including folk, Qawali, Skit etc. That highlighted the significance of democracy, unity, and the power of every vote with a message that every vote counts, and Sonamarg’s residents are ready to play their part in shaping the democratic future.

These multifarious activities, drew in large crowds and allowed participants to engage in a thrilling adventure while aligning themselves with the call for increased electoral participation.

In addition, informative pamphlets, banners, and enthusiastic volunteers were strategically placed to ensure that no potential voter left without understanding their role in the upcoming elections. The SVEEP activities at Sonamarg have boosted electoral engagement and spread the message of participation far and wide. With such dynamic efforts, the stage is now set for a more informed, aware, and vibrant electoral process in the coming Assembly elections.

During the program, Election Observers emphasized the critical importance of voter participation in the electoral process. They highlighted how every eligible voter plays a vital role in shaping the country’s future by electing representatives who will advocate their interests in the legislative assembly.

The DEO expressed his gratitude to all the participants for making the program a resounding success and urged all the eligible voters to cast their votes on the 26th of September, the day district Ganderbal goes to polls