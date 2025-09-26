Sonam Wangchuk Arrested in Leh

Leh: Environmental activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by Leh police on Friday in the wake of violent protests earlier this week that left four civilians dead. The arrest, confirmed by officials, comes just two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a strongly worded statement accusing Wangchuk of provoking mobs and undermining dialogue between Ladakh leaders and the Centre.

The MHA had categorically blamed Wangchuk for delivering inflammatory speeches during his prolonged hunger strike in Leh, alleging that he made provocative references to the Arab Spring and student protests in Nepal. According to the ministry, these remarks stoked passions and triggered the violent turn of demonstrations in Leh on September 24, when crowds attacked government offices, torched vehicles and clashed with police. In retaliation, security forces opened fire, leading to four civilian deaths.

Officials said Wangchuk was taken into custody at his residence and shifted to a local police station for questioning. He has not yet been formally charged, but police sources indicated that he could face cases under provisions related to unlawful assembly and incitement. His arrest coincided with an intensified crackdown that has seen more than 50 people detained so far, including residents from outside Ladakh such as Nepalese nationals and individuals from Doda district. Investigators are probing possible external involvement in the unrest.

The arrest also follows action against Wangchuk’s NGO. Yesterday, the MHA cancelled the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licence of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation he co-founded and which has been central to educational and environmental initiatives in the region. Officials cited alleged violations of funding regulations as the basis for the move.

Wangchuk, known globally for his work on sustainable education models and climate activism, has already rejected the allegations. In a video statement before his arrest, he described the government’s charges as an attempt to scapegoat him. “Jailing me will not solve the crisis. If anything, it could deepen the alienation and create more problems,” he said, maintaining that his appeals during the protests were for peace and restraint.

Opposition parties and civil society voices in Ladakh argued that Wangchuk’s detention would inflame rather than calm the situation. “Instead of addressing the genuine demand for constitutional safeguards, the government is targeting a respected voice of Ladakh,” said a local councillor in Leh. [KNT]