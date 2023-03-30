Sopore, Mar 30: An elderly woman was allegedly killed by her son in Sopore area while police have arrested the accused involved in the act.

An official said that a lady was allegedly hanged to death by her son at Dangerpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Soon after the commission of crime, the accused son, who is said to be a drug addict, was arrested within hours, he said.

The body has been shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore, for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a case in this regard has been registered at Sopore Police Station while further investigations are going on, a police official said—(KNO)