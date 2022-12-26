Srinagar: As the MeT office has forecast light snowfall in the upper reaches, minimum temperatures went up by a few notches as compared to the previous night.
Check out Minimum Temperatures recorded today:
Kashmir Region:
Srinagar = -3.5°C
Qazigund = -4.2°C
Pahalgam = -5.7°C
Kupwara = -3.5°C
Kokernag = -2.5°C
Gulmarg = -5.0°C
Anantnag = NA
Khudwani = NA
Ganderbal = NA
Bandipora = NA
Baramulla = -3.1°C
Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = NA
Budgam = NA
Pampore = -6.0°C
Awantipora = -5.4°C
Srinagar Airport = -2.4°C
Kulgam = NA
Shopian = NA
NA = Not Available
Jammu Region:
Jammu = 4.5°C
Banihal = -1.0°C
Batote = 0.7°C
Katra = 7.2°C
Bhaderwah = 0.4°C
Kathua = 5.6°C
Poonch = 2.6°C
Kishtwar = 3.1°C
Ramban = 2.7°C
Reasi = NA
Samba = 5.7°C
Chatha = 5.1°C
Udhampur = 3.0°C
Jammu Airport = 6.0°C
Ladakh:
Leh = -13.4°C
Kargil = -10.3°C
Drass = NA
Thoise = -10.2°C
Base Camp = -10.2°C
Grakone = -4.4°C
Khaltse = -5.5°C
Padum = -18.8°C
Diskit Nubra = -8.7°C
Chuchot Yokma = -8.4°C
Stakna = NA
Upshi = -11.5°C
Tangtse Durbuk = -14.0°C
Nyoma = -9.3°C
Hanle = -12.8°C