Srinagar: As the MeT office has forecast light snowfall in the upper reaches, minimum temperatures went up by a few notches as compared to the previous night.

Check out Minimum Temperatures recorded today:

Kashmir Region:

Srinagar = -3.5°C

Qazigund = -4.2°C

Pahalgam = -5.7°C

Kupwara = -3.5°C

Kokernag = -2.5°C

Gulmarg = -5.0°C

Anantnag = NA

Khudwani = NA

Ganderbal = NA

Bandipora = NA

Baramulla = -3.1°C

Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = NA

Budgam = NA

Pampore = -6.0°C

Awantipora = -5.4°C

Srinagar Airport = -2.4°C

Kulgam = NA

Shopian = NA

NA = Not Available

Jammu Region:

Jammu = 4.5°C

Banihal = -1.0°C

Batote = 0.7°C

Katra = 7.2°C

Bhaderwah = 0.4°C

Kathua = 5.6°C

Poonch = 2.6°C

Kishtwar = 3.1°C

Ramban = 2.7°C

Reasi = NA

Samba = 5.7°C

Chatha = 5.1°C

Udhampur = 3.0°C

Jammu Airport = 6.0°C

Ladakh:

Leh = -13.4°C

Kargil = -10.3°C

Drass = NA

Thoise = -10.2°C

Base Camp = -10.2°C

Grakone = -4.4°C

Khaltse = -5.5°C

Padum = -18.8°C

Diskit Nubra = -8.7°C

Chuchot Yokma = -8.4°C

Stakna = NA

Upshi = -11.5°C

Tangtse Durbuk = -14.0°C

Nyoma = -9.3°C

Hanle = -12.8°C