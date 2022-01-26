Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Union Territory was on the path of everlasting peace, progress and development but some people continue to instigate people as they aren’t happy with the J&K’s development.

Addressing 73rd Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the LG said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, J&K was on the path of peace, progress and development. “All efforts are being made to take J&K to new heights and make the UT at par with any other State of India,” the LG said, after unfurling the tri-colour.

Without naming anyone, he said some people were not happy with the pace of development in J&K and they continue to instigate people. “I urge the youth of J&K to join the process of development and shape their future accordingly,” he said.

The LG said that J&K is all set to get a major boost through industrial investment. “In February, we are expecting Rs 25000 Cr investment boost,” he said. He said that J&K government has ensured e-governance, corruption free governance, and transparent system. “No work is being carried out without proper tendering process,” he said.

The LG said that the UT achieved a milestone in Covid vaccination process and now UT is now proceeding to achieve its target for children above 15 years of age—(KNO)