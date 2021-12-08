A Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faizan Ansari has filed a case against Umar for tagging and giving wardrobe credits to the wrong brand. Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Faizan Ansari said he would expose the real character of Umar. He said there is some goofy secret behind Umar’s so-called good personality.

Doctor by profession Umar is one of the most hyped contestants of this season of Bigg Boss. He is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

Breaking #BiggBoss15#FaizAnsari Talks to media after filing police complaint against #UmarRiaz regarding his desingner cloths in the house pic.twitter.com/XgvcqARfmm — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 7, 2021

For the unversed, BB contestants promote different brands for the wardrobe they use while living in the BB house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faizan said Umar shall have to answer for all the wrong deeds he did with the people and illegally tagging a wrong brand. Sherlyn Chopra’s lawyer Suhail Shariff will be representing Faizan in the court.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as a human being,” she said.