SOG Jammu Arrests 3 Alleged Khauf Gang Members in Delhi

Jammu: The Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu has arrested three alleged members of the Khauf gang from Delhi, including a key accused wanted in 13 FIRs, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Karanjit Singh alias “Gugga,” son of Arjun Singh, a resident of Dablehar in R.S. Pura. Police said 13 FIRs are pending against him, including cases related to the Gataroo murder, attempt to murder, assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and illegal possession of weapons.

According to police, Karanjit had earlier escaped from the R.S. Pura Observation Home along with two Pakistani inmates. During the escape, police personnel on duty were allegedly assaulted and injured in firing inside the facility. In connection with the incident, FIR No. 39/2026 was registered at R.S. Pura police station.

Two other alleged associates were also arrested during the operation. They have been identified as Naresh Kumar alias “Major,” son of Kamal Kumar, a resident of Arnia, and Rahul Kumar alias “Sundi,” son of Bishan Dass, a resident of Makhanpur, Bishnah.

Police said Naresh Kumar is allegedly a close associate of absconder Sunil Kumar alias “Gokul” and is involved in cases related to violent assault, rioting and illegal possession of weapons.

Rahul Kumar is allegedly involved in a case concerning the smuggling of narcotics into jail premises and has been booked under provisions of the NDPS Act and Prisons Act.

Police said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Jammu Police and SOG to trace absconders and investigate organised criminal networks. Further investigation is underway, with more arrests likely, officials said.