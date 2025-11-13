Society must also stand against terrorism: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that terrorism hinders development and undermines peace, urging citizens to play an active role in countering those who support such activities.

Speaking at a convocation at Jammu University, Sinha noted that security forces are fully engaged in neutralizing terrorist threats, but the participation of society is equally important. He remarked that combating terrorism requires collective effort and awareness from the entire community.

Sinha expressed condolences to the families affected by the recent Delhi blast, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the incident. He observed that Jammu and Kashmir has endured prolonged exposure to terrorist violence, yet its youth aspire to achieve the same goals and opportunities as young people elsewhere in India and the world.

He indicated that society must be vigilant and refuse to tolerate support for extremist narratives. “Communities have a responsibility to recognize and oppose those spreading ideas that promote violence. Silence allows these narratives to persist, leaving those who do not act behind,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor as per KNS also urged citizens to identify individuals or groups who propagate or normalize terrorism, and to ensure that their influence is curtailed. He noted that creating awareness and exposing such activities is essential for maintaining social cohesion and enabling regional development.

Sinha underlined the link between security and progress, stating that uninterrupted development cannot coexist with the threat of terror. He encouraged families, educational institutions, and local organizations to work together in fostering resilience against extremist ideologies.

He concluded by reinforcing that counter-terrorism is not solely the responsibility of the state but requires active civic engagement. Communities that confront radicalism and reject narratives that glorify violence contribute directly to the stability, growth, and safety of the region.

Jammu University convocation attendees were reminded that societal vigilance, combined with the sustained efforts of security agencies, is key to creating a secure and prosperous environment for all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS).