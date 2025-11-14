Society must actively counter terrorism: LG

JAMMU: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, graced the 19th (Second Special) Convocation Ceremony of University of Jammu, today.

In his convocation address, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of embracing change in the higher education sector and asked the faculty members to focus on skill-first curriculum, collaboration across disciplines and keeping pace with evolving trends to meet the demands of India’s economy and the society.

“There is a need to strengthen research infrastructure and its focus on outcomes by exploiting cutting-edge technologies. Artificial Intelligence is a reality today, not a technicality, and the sooner we accept the need to create a balanced blend of technology and human faculty, the more we will be able to adapt ourselves to modern transformation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor gave five fundamental guiding principles to the students for their life journey.

“First, never forget humility, hunger to learn, and work ethics to succeed in life. Your degree will open the door of opportunity for the first time but it is your talent, determination, dedication, reskilling and willingness to adapt to change that will ensure endless opportunities in future.

Second, be kind and compassionate. Skills get you hired but it is your character and your ideals that ensures that you grow in life. In your journey Sanskar, Integrity, Reliability and Trust will define your career more than any other credentials.

Third, never stop learning in your life. The professional world rewards those who are adventurous and ever ready to learn, experiment, adapt, and turn mistakes into mastery.

Fourth, do not believe but be curious. It will help you to tread a new path and mentor coming generations.

Fifth, be resilient and flexible in re-skilling yourself. Always remember that if you have hunger for learning then the whole world will become a University Campus and it will help you in transforming ideas into solutions,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the University of Jammu for its exemplary contribution to the country’s educational landscape.

He also extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the security forces are determined to dismantle terror ecosystem but society must stand up against terror sympathisers.

“Society must actively counter terrorism because it is a multifaceted challenge and society plays a critical role in recognizing and reporting suspicious terror activities and counter the radicalization efforts,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said if the people doesn’t stand up strongly against terrorists, then it will become the existential threat for society and destroy its stability, peace and progress.

“I want to request the enlightened people that it is the need of the hour to expose those who give shelter to terrorists and creating extremist narratives. You must stand against such elements,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He underscored that the terrorism poses a fundamental threat to the peace and progress and the people of Jammu Kashmir have suffered its brunt for more than three decades.

“But now the youth here are increasingly dreaming of and working towards goals similar to those in the rest of the country and desire for a better life and career,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University; Prof Ashok Kaul, Member Jammu University Council; Vice chancellors of various universities, Heads of Departments, faculty and students were present.

Er. Gulam Ali Khatana and Sat Sharma, Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; senior officials and prominent citizens also attended the Special Convocation Ceremony.