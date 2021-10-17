Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

Social distancing at Mecca’s Grand Mosque dropped

Screenshot 2021 10 17 211131

The Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia operated at full capacity on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity,” reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

 

The mosque removed the floor markings which previously guided pilgrims in maintaining social distancing.

 Saudi authorities said visitors must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and must continue to wear masks on mosque grounds.The Kaaba — the black cubic structure in the center towards which Muslims around the world pray — remained cordoned off.

The kingdom also announced that from Sunday, fully-vaccinated people can attend sports events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, reported the SPA, adding that face masks are no longer mandatory in most open spaces.

Saudi Arabia has recorded over 547,000 coronavirus infections with 8,760 deaths.


svg%3E
Next
Kashmir killings may cancel upcoming India-Pak cricket match in T20 World Cup: Minister says ‘should not play under current circumstances’
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor