Srinagar, Feb 26: Soaring airfares are forcing tourists to embark on a road journey to reach `paradise on earth.

The majority of budget travelers are ditching air travel and embracing the scenic surface route to Kashmir.

A detailed analysis of current airfares shows exceptionally high prices on major routes. Passengers flying from Delhi to Srinagar are charged between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000.

Mumbai travelers are hit with even higher prices, with tickets costing approximately Rs 27,000, and passengers from Kolkata are paying around Rs 18,000 for flights on February 24.

Amid the hike in the airfare, travel agents and hoteliers in Kashmir report a noticeable increase in tourists arriving by road.

“Kashmir currently receives a major chunk of budget travelers. They plan their trip with a fixed amount and can’t afford an air ticket to Srinagar under current circumstances. So, we receive a good number of tourists via the surface route to Kashmir,” said Mumtaz Ahmad Dar, a travel agent.

He said the improvement in the Srinagar-Jammu highway condition has further made the road journey from Jammu to Jammu easy. “Now, we don’t witness frequent and prolonged traffic jams on the highway. It takes less than five hours from Jammu to reach Srinagar now. So, road trips are becoming popular among tourists now,” Dar said.

Tourists said that the road trip for a family or group costs more than 60 percent cheaper to them. “Airfares have become ridiculously expensive. For the same price as two plane tickets, we rented a comfortable SUV and enjoyed a fantastic road trip through the mountains. It was a much more memorable experience,” said Rohan Sharma, a tourist from Delhi.

The surface journey to Kashmir, primarily via the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, offers travelers a chance to witness the changing landscapes of India, from the plains of Jammu to the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas.

While the road journey is longer, tourists said it allows for flexibility, stopovers at scenic spots, and a deeper connection with the region’s culture and people.

“We have seen a definite uptick in inquiries for road travel packages. Tourists are now more open to the idea of driving or taking a cab to Kashmir. We are happy to facilitate their journey and provide them with all the necessary assistance,” said Umar Ahmad, a tour operator.