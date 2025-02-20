Srinagar, Feb 19: A prolonged dry spell has dealt a killer blow to the tourism sector in Kashmir.

Tourist footfalls have dipped by around 50 percent. Booking cancellations are also on the rise.

Aqib Chaya, a prominent hotelier and President of the Hoteliers Club Gulmarg, said the severe shortage of snowfall this season has affected business across the valley.

Chaya said that the postponement of the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games has further dented the tourism sector, leading to substantial cancellations.

He added that beyond the Khelo India event, the lack of snow has resulted in a 20–30% decline in business in Gulmarg and a 50% dip in other destinations like Pahalgam and Srinagar. “The industry, which usually thrives on winter tourism, is struggling due to the unseasonal dry spell,” he said.

Chaya highlighted concerns that mounting ‘unorganized’ and ‘unchecked’ commercial expansion in the region is a term for worsening climate change factors.

“We have been vocal about the need for sustainable and green architecture. The government must prioritize eco-friendly infrastructure to preserve Kashmir’s fragile ecology,” he added.

He said that the impact extends beyond tourism, with warnings of water scarcity affecting agriculture and horticulture due to reduced snowfall, urging immediate policy interventions to mitigate long-term damage to both tourism and the environment.

Manzoor Pakthoon, Chairman of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (KHOA), also highlighted the challenges faced by stakeholders this year.

“Our winter economy depends on snowfall. People visit Kashmir for winter activities and snow-covered landscapes, but this year, there was hardly any snow. As a result, we saw a significant number of cancellations. Tourists, who expected snow through March, had to change their plans,” Pakthoon said.

According to Pakthoon, foreign tourist arrivals also witnessed a steep decline, particularly from Europe and Russia, which were key markets in previous years.

“Last year, even with slightly less snowfall, tourists still came. However, this year, due to unfavorable weather conditions, many international visitors canceled their plans. The decline in foreign tourists has been significant,” he added.

Chaya said while Gulmarg previously boasted full occupancy in peak winter, this season saw only around 60% of bookings. The industry was relying on February to recover losses, but low snowfall dashed those hopes.

He said as climate change was tightening its grip on Kashmir, the tourism sector faces an uncertain future, warning of greater economic setbacks if sustainability measures are not implemented soon. (With KNO inputs)