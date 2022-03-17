Srinagar: Snowglu’, Kashmir’s first igloo cafe, is set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records

More than 10,000 tourists visited the cafe in Gulmarg this winter. Snowglu was closed on Sunday following an increase in the temperature.

“We have witnessed a good response from the tourists and locals this year. During the 40-day long operation, 10,700 visitors entered the café to experience their short stays within an igloo, ” said Syed Waseem Shah, the owner, and maker of Snowglu.

“For safety reasons, we closed the café last Sunday. The temperature in Gulmarg is witnessing a rise and it won’t be safe for people to enter the Snowglu,” he added.

It took 1700 days to construct the igloo. The café was designed by Syed Waseem Shah, who was assisted by local labourers to give the practical shape to his idea.

The Café was designed aesthetically and artfully to attract art lovers. The snow-made artefacts were made by the owner of the café, who said that it took him weeks together to make artefacts of icicles and snow blocks.

With a height of 37.5 feet, a diameter of 44.5 feet, and a thickness of five feet, Snowglu is all set to make it in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“We have sent an entry and proofs to the Guinness Book of World Records. It takes them three months to certify,” said Shah.

Shah is the first person in Kashmir to set the trend of making Igloos.

Earlier in 2020, the hotelier built ‘Asia’s biggest Igloo’ measuring 22 feet in diameter and 12.5 feet in height. It could accommodate four tables with sixteen guests at any point in time.

Not just aesthetics, the café served the best cuisines to its customers to give them a European feel. Beverages, piping hot Kehwa, coffee, and snacks were in huge demand in the café.

“The café had become a selfie point for tourists and locals. The response was enormous and I am happy that people like it,” said Shah.