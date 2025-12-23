Snowfall revives winter tourism hopes

Srinagar: A long-awaited spell of snowfall across major tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday brought widespread cheer among tourists and renewed optimism among stakeholders associated with the tourism industry. The fresh snowfall also brought much-needed relief by ending a prolonged dry spell that had raised concerns over winter tourism in the Valley.

Popular tourist hubs — Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg — witnessed snowfall ranging between two and five inches throughout Sunday that also marked the beginning of Chillai Kalan – Valley’s harshest 40-day winter period. The landscape was transformed into a winter wonderland as a thick white blanket of snow covered meadows, forests and rooftops, delighting visitors who had been eagerly waiting for snow.

Tourists, many of whom had arrived in the Valley for Christmas and New Year celebrations, were seen enjoying the snowfall, clicking photographs and engaging in snow activities. “We were worried that we might return without seeing snow, but this snowfall has made our trip memorable. It feels magical,” said Rohan Mehta, a tourist from Mumbai, while enjoying the fresh snow in Gulmarg.

Another visitor, Neha Sharma from Delhi, said the snowfall added excitement to the holiday season. “This is exactly what we imagined when planning our winter vacation. The snow has brought so much joy and festive spirit,” she said.

The snowfall has also boosted preparations for upcoming festive celebrations. Officials said beautification work at St. Mary’s Church in Gulmarg, a historic structure built in 1902, is underway ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. Every year, hundreds of tourists gather in Gulmarg to celebrate the holiday season amid snow-clad surroundings.

The fresh snowfall has revived hopes for winter sports, particularly skiing at Gulmarg, which is renowned for its Alps-like powder snow. In recent years, scant snowfall had threatened skiing activities, leading to a reduction in the number of ski days.

“The lack of snowfall over the past few winters had become a major concern for skiers and instructors. This fresh spell has lifted spirits and will allow skiing activities to resume properly,” said Aamir Lone, a local ski instructor. “We are hopeful that more snowfall in the coming days will ensure a good skiing season.”

Tourism stakeholders also expressed optimism, saying the snowfall would attract more visitors in the coming weeks. “Snowfall is the backbone of winter tourism here. This spell has brought smiles to everyone connected with tourism — from hotel owners to guides and transport operators,” said Imran Bhat, a hotelier in Gulmarg.

With Christmas and New Year approaching, the fresh snowfall has set the perfect stage for celebrations and winter adventure activities, raising expectations of a strong tourist influx to the Kashmir Valley in the days ahead.