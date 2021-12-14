Srinagar: Meteorological Department (MeT) on Tuesday said that weather is most likely to remain partly to generally cloudy during December 14-15th in Jammu & Kashmir.

“There’s possibility of light to moderate snow over north and north west of Kashmir (mainly over higher reaches) and very light rain/snow at scattered places in plains of the Valley later tonight (50%chance),” an official of local meteorological department here said.

“There is no forecast for any major rain/snow till December 23,” he said, adding, “In whole J&K including Srinagar, minimum temperature dropping to -5 or -6 degree Celsius in December is normal and is a part of winter weather. It happens every year.” He said there “no forecast for any severe weather” in coming days.

Meanwhile, the official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, settled at minus 2.6°C against previous night’s minus 3.5°C. On December 11, the mercury in Srinagar plunged to minus 3.6°C, the lowest temperature recorded so far this season.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.8C against minus 5.3°°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.5°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 3.5°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, witnessed a minimum of minus 5.6°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 9.0 °C which is minus 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal, they said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 7.6°C against last night’s minus 10.9°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 8.9°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 10.0°C, the official added.