Nine flights have so far for cancelled at Srinagar International airport for the second straight day due to poor visibility.

Officials informed that Indigo 137 to Delhi, Indigo 6738 to Jammu, Indigo 2015 to Delhi, Indigo 2364 to Delhi, GoFirst 358 to Delhi, Gofirst 193 to Delhi, GoFirst 267 to Delhi and Vistara 611 to Jammu got cancelled.

In the meantime, Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh informed KNO that two flights from Delhi and Jammu to Srinagar were operated following the improvement in visibility.

Nonetheless, Kashmir parts continued to receive fresh snowfall and rains since January 03 evening, bringing down the temperature further across the Valley.

A local Meteorological department here has predicted more rains and snow across Kashmir till January 09, saying that heavy snowfall in expected in Kashmir on January 07 and 08.

Earlier, MeT has said that two successive Western Disturbances would affect J&K from January 03-January 09—(KNO)