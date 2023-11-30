SRINAGAR: The upper reaches of Gulmarg and Pir Panchal, including Sinthan Top, experienced light snowfall on Wednesday afternoon. The weather across the Valley remained mostly cloudy, and the Meteorological department predicts light to moderate rainfall in several places on Thursday.

Some upper areas, including the renowned ski resort Sinthan Top and other Pir Panchal regions, received light snowfall in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

In most Valley locations, the weather stayed cloudy throughout the day, occasionally punctuated by sunshine in the afternoon.

Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, mentioned the possibility of light to moderate rain in many places with thunderstorms and lightning. Additionally, light snowfall is anticipated over the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

While ruling out any significant wet spell, Ahmad noted that the weather would predominantly be cloudy from December 1 to December 8.

He also cautioned about the temporary disruption of surface transportation over hilly areas and vital passes like Zojila, Sinthan Pass, and Mughal Road from this evening to the forenoon of December 1.

Nevertheless, the night temperature in Kashmir dropped again after two days of improvement. Srinagar and Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius, as per MeT data. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the mercury settled below freezing at minus 1.5 and 1.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kupwara and Kokernag recorded temperatures of 1.3 and 2.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from KNO)