Srinagar: Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Kargil road have been temporarily closed for traffic due to substantial snow accumulation along the route.

According to a report, the closure is a precautionary measure taken for the safety of passengers, with ongoing efforts to clear the roads.

In the Peer Ki Gali area of Shopian district, a fresh spell of snowfall occurred yesterday, ending a month-long dry spell.

The Meteorological Office has issued an advisory warning of potential temporary closures in higher reaches and vital passes such as Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Zojila, Sadhna, and Razdan Pass from January 28-31.

Stay updated on road conditions and advisories as authorities work on clearing operations and ensure passenger safety during this period.