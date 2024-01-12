SRINAGAR: Amidst the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, the weather forecast indicates the likelihood of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on Friday night, attributed to “feeble Western Disturbances.”

A Meteorological official mentioned that these disturbances are expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir on January 12 and January 17.

Due to the weak Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light snowfall in tourist destinations such as Sonamarg, and Ganderbal in central Kashmir, and other higher areas in the region, including Dras in Ladakh.

The forecast suggests a 40 per cent chance of precipitation in these areas. Similarly, regions like Gurez, higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir, and Kargil district in Ladakh have a 25-30 per cent chance of experiencing snowfall due to the Western Disturbances.

Notably, there is a 15-20 per cent chance of snowfall in the ski resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district, higher reaches of Anantnag in south Kashmir, and Leh in Ladakh. The ongoing dry winter in Kashmir has left locals and tourists disappointed, impacting winter sports in Gulmarg and posing potential challenges for the local agriculture sector in the future. The local meteorological department attributes the dry spell to El Nino, characterised by the warming of the ocean surface.