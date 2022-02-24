Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored 85 percent of the electricity supply in the valley.

On Wednesday, snowfall wreaked havoc on power infrastructure plunging the valley into darkness. Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) went into overdrive and restored 60 percent power by Wednesday evening.

Managing Director, KPDCL, Basharat Qayoom told The Kashmir Monitor that the department has restored 85 percent of the electricity.

He said 96 percent of the power supply has been restored in Srinagar. “Out of 267 feeders in Srinagar, 260 are up. The work on the remaining seven affected feeders is also in progress,” he said.

Basharat said that 99 percent of the electricity supply has been restored in North Kashmir. “Out of 253 feeders in Baramulla and Kupwara, 249 are up. The work on remaining affected feeders is going on war-footing,” he said.

He said some feeders have been damaged in Kulgam. “Our men are on job to restore the electricity as soon as possible,” he said.

KPDCL has deployed additional manpower to restore the electricity.

An official of the KPDCL said Wednesday’s snowfall had caused huge damage to the power infrastructure across the valley.

“This was the heaviest snowfall. It damaged poles, towers, and transmission lines across the valley. Our men worked throughout day and night to restore the electricity. Only Kulgam is remaining where the quantum of damage is very high,” he said.

The official said this winter the corporation has been supplying an additional 200 megawatts of electricity to the consumers. “Our power supply has increased by 15 percent this winter. Outages were reduced to a large extent. We were well prepared for the winter and kept our men and machinery ready to deal with the situation,” he said.