Srinagar: Indian Army today rescued 16 people stranded in heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass of the Kishtwar district.

A defence spokesman at Jammu said, at around 3 PM, Information was received from Civil Administration about 16 civilians having been stranded on NH 244 somewhere near Sinthan Pass amidst heavy snowfall.

“A Rescue team of Indian Army personnel from Sinthan Maidan moved to rescue the civilians. The team walked for around 15 KM despite continuous snowfall and zero visibility conditions and reached the civilians near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 PM.

They were brought down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with Medicine, Food, and Shelter. The prompt action of troops of Indian Army in the rescue operation saved the precious lives,” he said