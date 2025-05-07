SMMCN&MT, IUST promote ‘Vaccine Equity’

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: Under the University Outreach Program, Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), organized an Immunization Awareness Week under the theme “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible” in collaboration with PHC Dadsara, PHC Aripal, and SDH Tral. The programme was coordinated by Ms. Neelofar Jan, Principal, SMMCN&MT, and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines and equitable access to immunization services as part of primary healthcare.

Students of the college conducted awareness drives in the local communities of Dadsara, Tral, and Aripal. They engaged with families to share information about the universal immunization schedule and the health benefits of timely vaccination. Additionally, the students visited local schools to interact with children and teachers, emphasizing the significance of immunization for a healthy future. A poster and chart exhibition was also organized by the students, displaying key messages around immunization.

The programme received support from healthcare officials including Dr. Jawahira Akhter (BMO Tral), Dr. Paramjeet (Medical Officer, PHC Dadsara), and Medical Officers from PHC Aripal. Faizan Ahmad, along with other healthcare staff, ASHA workers, school teachers, and faculty members, and community members.