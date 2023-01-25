JAMMU: National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of December, 2022.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla, Government Dental College Jammu and Government Dental College Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included Associated Hospital GMC Doda, SMHS Hospital GMC Srinagar, Children Hospital Bemina, Psychiatric Disease Hospital Srinagar and MMABM Associated Hospital GMC Anantnag.

In the category of District Hospitals (DHs), DH Bandipora secured first rank followed by Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; DH JLNM Srinagar, DH Kulgam and DH Ramban. The bottom five in this category included DH Ganderbal, DH Kishtwar, DH Handwara , DH Budgam & DH Udhampur.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been clinched by CHC Mandi followed by CHC Seer, CHC Tangdar, CHC Shangus and CHC Kremshore. The bottom five in this category included CHC Marwah, CHC Parole, CHC Thanamandi, CHC Kandi & CHC Kalakote.

In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, first rank has been secured by PHC Kakapora followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Hakura, PHC Dhanni and NTPHC Kalaban. The bottom five in this category include UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.

Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India. In first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other such services in a phased manner.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record) and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of December 2022, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.