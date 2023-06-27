SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deployed teams for the collection of skins and hides in view of Eid-ul-Adha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the Eve of Eid-Ul-Adha, general public is requested not to throw/put skins & hides etc in public places or mix with Municipal Waste. These shall be disposed of properly. Any violation will lead to prosecution including fine. SMC will be providing a dedicated service for collection of skins & hides in all the wards of Srinagar City. The citizens can avail the services free of cost,” the SMC stated.

The details of vehicles and drivers are given below:

SMC to collect hides of sacrificial animals, check details 3