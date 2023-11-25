Srinagar, Nov 24 : In a bid to keep the surroundings clean, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to act against the shopkeepers in case the garbage is found outside their shops.

All the ward officers and Sanitation Officers have been asked to take action against the shopkeepers who are found involved in throwing garbage outside their shops.

“It has been found that the shopkeepers while closing their shops throw garbage on the roads, which affects the cleanliness of the City,” the officials stated, adding that the concerned Ward officers and Sanitation officers have been directed to act against these shopkeepers.

“The action will be taken by these officers themselves or have been asked to send the pictures of garbage outside the shops or their GEO tagged photo to the MSO or CSO so that action is taken against them,” the officials said.

They said that directions in this regard have been passed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan.

Pertinently, the locals also admitted the fact that the shopkeepers throw the garbage outside their shops, especially while closing down their respective business units.

“This measure taken by the SMC would help in ensuring cleanliness and also prevent such non-serious attitude of some shopkeepers,” the local said while hailing the directions from SMC Commissioner..