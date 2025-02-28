SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: In a proactive measure to uphold building regulations in Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has sealed a commercial structure located at Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar. This decisive action follows directives from Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed IAS, in response to significant violations of approved building permission.

The enforcement operation was executed under the stringent supervision of the Enforcement Wing of SMC, ensuring compliance with established protocols. The sealed structure was found to be in violation of the guidelines set forth by the competent authority, underscoring the urgent need for adherence to legal building practices.

Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed, reiterated the corporation’s zero-tolerance policy towards building violations. He urged the residents of Srinagar to strictly comply with approved permissions and regulations, stating, “This action serves as a clear message that the SMC is dedicated to enforce compliance and safeguard the interests of the community.”

Dr. Owais emphasized that the SMC will continue to closely monitor construction activities throughout the city and take necessary actions against any infractions. He highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of Srinagar’s urban landscape as a shared responsibility, calling upon general Public to cooperate with the regulations established.