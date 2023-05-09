Srinagar, May 09: Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday removed ice cream vendors from Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. The actions comes day after SMC issued directions to ward officer of Ward 6.

An officials SMC men from Ward 06 headed by ward officer removed the cce cream vendors from the Bohri Kadal chowk.

Notably, anti-enforcement officer SMC had asked the ward officer of Ward number 6 keep ward level team at Bohri Kadal area for removal of vendors, hawkers and bottlenecks vigorously.

The order was issued in view of the on the ongoing development works being carried out under Smart City project in and around Bohri Kadal general road—(KNO)