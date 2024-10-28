SMC pledges to uphold integrity, transparency

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 was launched today at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with a pledge-taking ceremony, affirming its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability.

The launch event was held at the Central Office in Karan Nagar, attended by SMC Senior officials, representatives from all 35 administrative wards, and officials from Right/Left River Works, City Roads, Drainage, JAKLI Transport Yard, Tattoo Ground Transport Yard, and the Municipal Veterinary Office.

The event began with a collective pledge from all participants, reinforcing their dedication to upholding ethical standards within the corporation. This initiative highlights the importance of vigilance in nurturing a culture of integrity and transparency—fundamental to achieving a corruption-free public service.

Throughout the week, various activities and events will emphasize the significance of vigilance and ethical governance. Vigilance Awareness Week serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to fight corruption and uphold public trust in local governance. SMC remains committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.

This year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity, underscores the role of vigilance in advancing both organizational and national progress. SMC has urged employees to embody vigilance not only as a duty but as a shared responsibility, helping to create a fair and trustworthy workplace.