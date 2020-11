Srinagar, Nov 27: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu Friday formally joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) at the party’s head office in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

Mattu was welcomed in the party-fold by its president and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari.

Many leaders including former minister Ashraf Mir were present on the occasion.(KNO)