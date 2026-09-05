SMC Launches Education Initiative for Sanitation Workers’ Children

Srinagar: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb, on Saturday formally launched an education initiative aimed at supporting the academic aspirations of children of the Corporation’s sanitation workers.

The initiative was inaugurated in the presence of Joint Commissioners, sanitation workers and their children and parents, along with representatives of participating educational institutions.

The programme seeks to provide scholarship-based coaching and academic support to eligible students, particularly those studying in Classes IX to XII and those preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Faz Lul Haseeb said the initiative reflects the Corporation’s recognition of the contribution of its sanitation workforce and its responsibility to create meaningful opportunities for their children.

“Those who work every day to keep our city clean deserve to see their children move forward with dignity, confidence and opportunity. Education can be one of the strongest pathways to make that possible. This initiative is an investment in the aspirations of the next generation,” he said.

The Commissioner said the initiative should not be viewed merely as an assistance programme, but as an effort to build a sustained ecosystem of opportunity, mentorship and educational advancement.

The initiative has been structured as a collaborative effort, with participating educational institutions extending academic support to eligible students. The Private Coaching Centres Association of Srinagar has facilitated the participation of its member institutions.

SMC will identify and verify eligible students through a transparent mechanism. The programme will cover students from Classes IX to XII, besides those preparing for NEET and JEE, in accordance with prescribed eligibility and selection criteria.

Faz Lul Haseeb said the broader objective was to ensure that the contribution of the sanitation workforce translates into greater educational opportunities for the next generation.

The participation of sanitation workers and their children at the inaugural programme underscored the human dimension of the initiative, placing their educational aspirations at the centre of the Corporation’s intervention.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to the institutions that have joined the initiative and called for sustained collaboration to progressively expand its reach.

The initiative is envisaged as an evolving platform through which SMC will continue to strengthen educational opportunities for eligible children of its sanitation workforce.