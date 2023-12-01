Srinagar: In a significant move, the administration of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday appointed commissioners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation as their administrators.

The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) today appointed Commissioners of SMC and JMC as administrators of the respective corporations for a term of two years or until the establishment of the Corporation, whichever is earlier. The move was necessitated as the five-year term of elected representatives came to end on November 05 and November 14, respectively.

In a notification, the H&UDD ordered that the commissioners shall exercise the functions and duties of the Corporation(s) as provided under the Municipal Corporation Act- 2000.

The government had to issue the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2023 to remove difficulties arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act for the purpose of smooth administration and providing better services to public at large after the expiry of five-year term of the elected representatives of the Corporations.

Under section 427 of the Municipal Corporation Act, the government is empowered to issue such orders if any difficulty arises in giving effect to the provisions of the Act or by reasons of anything contained in this Act to any other enactment for the time being in force.

On Wednesday, the government appointed deputy commissioners and additional district development commissioners as administrators of municipal councils and committees respectively. KNO