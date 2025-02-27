SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), in collaboration with the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, organized a series of public awareness programs across the city.

The events included a Walkathon, Plog Run, Plantation Drive, Cleanliness Drives for Water Bodies, Quiz Competition, Essay Writing and Slogan Competition, all aimed at educating and engaging the public in the preservation of water resources.

The activities witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, environmentalists, volunteers, and local citizens, underscoring the collective responsibility to protect the region’s vital water bodies.

Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed actively participated in the Plog Run, Plantation Drive, and Walkathon, setting an example for citizens and emphasizing the importance of collective action. Speaking at the event, Dr. Owais highlighted the critical role of sustainable water management and urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices. “Rivers are the lifelines of our ecosystem, and it is our duty to conserve them for future generations. Through these awareness programs, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility among the public. I urge everyone to join hands in protecting our water bodies and ensuring a greener, cleaner environment,” Dr. Owais said.

The Plog Run combined fitness with environmental action, as participants collected plastic waste along riverbanks. The Plantation Drive focused on enhancing green cover along water bodies to prevent soil erosion and improve water quality. Meanwhile, the Cleanliness Drive targeted the removal of pollutants and the restoration of the natural flow of water channels.

The Quiz Competition, Essay Writing, and Slogan Competition provided a platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge and creativity on the theme of river conservation. Winners were felicitated with certificates and awards to encourage their continued efforts in environmental protection.